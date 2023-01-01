2019 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid

$29,990 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 4 , 7 4 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10494855

10494855 Stock #: 20341

20341 VIN: KMHC05LC0KU165411

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Polar White

Body Style Hatchback

Stock # 20341

Mileage 74,741 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features POLAR WHITE, BLACK LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, Front Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, Power Steering, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Brake Assist, Sun/Moonroof, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Generic Sun/Moonroof, ABS, AM/FM Stereo, Driver Moni...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.