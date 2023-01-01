$29,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
403 243-8344
2019 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid
HYBRID ULTIMATE w/ TOP MODEL / LEATHER / SUNROOF
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
$29,990
- Listing ID: 10494855
- Stock #: 20341
- VIN: KMHC05LC0KU165411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Polar White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Mileage 74,741 KM
Vehicle Description
This TOP MODEL Hyundai Tucson HYBRID ULTIMATE comes fully loaded with a reliable and fuel efficient 1.6L HYBRID motor, automatic transmission, alloy wheels, wireless charging pad, heated power leather seats with memory, HID headlights w/ Dynamic Bending, parking sensors, 8-inch touchscreen with NAVIGATION system, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, premium INFINITI sound system, High Beam Assist, power sunroof, Blind Spot Detection system, Lane Change Assist, SMAT adaptive cruise control, Lane Keep Assist, push start ignition and much more!!!
