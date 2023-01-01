Menu
2019 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid

74,741 KM

Details Description Features

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

HYBRID ULTIMATE w/ TOP MODEL / LEATHER / SUNROOF

HYBRID ULTIMATE w/ TOP MODEL / LEATHER / SUNROOF

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

74,741KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10494855
  Stock #: 20341
  VIN: KMHC05LC0KU165411

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Polar White
  Body Style Hatchback
  Stock # 20341
  Mileage 74,741 KM

Vehicle Description

This TOP MODEL Hyundai Tucson HYBRID ULTIMATE comes fully loaded with a reliable and fuel efficient 1.6L HYBRID motor, automatic transmission, alloy wheels, wireless charging pad, heated power leather seats with memory, HID headlights w/ Dynamic Bending, parking sensors, 8-inch touchscreen with NAVIGATION system, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, premium INFINITI sound system, High Beam Assist, power sunroof, Blind Spot Detection system, Lane Change Assist, SMAT adaptive cruise control, Lane Keep Assist, push start ignition and much more!!!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

POLAR WHITE, BLACK LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, Front Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, Power Steering, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Brake Assist, Sun/Moonroof, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Generic Sun/Moonroof, ABS, AM/FM Stereo, Driver Moni...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

