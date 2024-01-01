Menu
Stock #: 42306 
Reserve Price: $10,200 
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com 

IMPORTANT DECLARATION 
As Is - Where Is: Regal Auctions makes no representation at all with regard to any details of this lot. 
Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement. 
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. 
Frame Damage: This vehicles frame is damaged and may be unsafe. 
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems. 
 * TOW * RUNS ROGH * SUSPENSION DAMAGE * 
Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. 
 Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2019 Hyundai KONA

211,642 KM

Details Description

$10,200

+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai KONA

LUXURY

2019 Hyundai KONA

LUXURY

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$10,200

+ taxes & licensing

Used
211,642KM
VIN KM8K6CAA6KU348912

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 42306
  • Mileage 211,642 KM

Vehicle Description

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

$10,200

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2019 Hyundai KONA