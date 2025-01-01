$17,499+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai KONA
1.6T Ultimate AWD
Location
Red Mile Motors
#10 40 Hopewell Way N.E., Calgary, AB T3G 5H7
825-982-1111
Sale
$17,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
117,847KM
VIN KM8K5CA50KU268642
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 117,847 KM
Vehicle Description
Active, one owner
previous hail damage, properly fixed, has a claim over 3000.
We are an AMVIC Licensed Dealership - SNS MOTORS Inc, located at 311 36 AVE SE, Calgary.
All our vehicles come with a mechanical fitness assessment report. Finance is available for everyone including new commers. We consider all trade ins. Please reach out to Sal for more info 825 982 1111
Vehicle Features
Safety
Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
BlueLink
Parking Distance Warning - Reverse Rear Parking Sensors
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (rccw)
Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat w/driver seat power lumbar and 3 stage heating
BlueLink Tracker System
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Exterior
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Tires: 235/45R18 All-Season
Grey Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
SACHS Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
50 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 1.6L Turbo GDI 4-Cylinder
4.643 Axle Ratio
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
413.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Additional Features
GVWR: 1
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Front Vented Discs
Wheels: 18 x 7.5J Aluminum
930 kgs
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
