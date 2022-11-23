$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai KONA
1.6T Trend AWD
Location
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
22,269KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9392815
- Stock #: J22526A
- VIN: KM8K3CA50KU374448
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 22,269 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!
The KONA is the latest addition to the SUV family made by Hyundai a new breed of SUV has been born to take on your city street. This 2019 Hyundai Kona is fresh on our lot in Calgary.
The KONA has been designed to turn heads - and to raise pulses. The dynamic design catches your eye with unique details that highlight the strong Hyundai SUV DNA at its core, starting with our signature cascading front grille design, muscular wheel arches and advanced lighting. Bold accent body panels run along the side and rear bumper for a sporty look. Step inside and instantly experience an exceptional level of comfort thanks to its wealth of features. This Kona is more than just its trendy appearance, it's a real urban warrior.This low mileage SUV has just 22,269 kms. Stock number J22526A is white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Kona's trim level is 1.6T Trend AWD. This KONA Trend is packed with luxurious features that include larger aluminum wheels, LED tail lights, heads up display, voice recognition bluetooth controls, heated front seats, much more. You will also get a heated steering wheel, SiriusXM, a proximity key for easy keyless starts, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a rear view camera! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heads Up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Proximity Key, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
- Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
- Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
- Same day delivery.
- Experienced sales staff with great customer service.
Come VISIT us today!
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Proximity Key
HEADS UP DISPLAY
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7