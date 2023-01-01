$30,990+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai KONA
ULTIMATE w/ TURBO / NAVI / HEADS UP DISPLAY
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
$30,990
- Listing ID: 9449292
- Stock #: 20043
- VIN: KM8K5CA56KU228100
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lake Silver Mica
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 56,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This ACCIDENT FREE Hyundai Kona ULTIMATE comes fully loaded with a responsive and fuel efficient 1.6L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, ALL WHEEL DRIVE system with active cornering control, selectable drive modes, LED headlights, power sunroof, Hyundai's Bluelink, 8-inch touchscreen with NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, high beam assist, heated black leather seats, automatic climate control, premium INFINITI sound system, high beam assist, alloy wheels, HEADS UP DISPLAY, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, fog lights, Blind Spot Detection system, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, proximity key with push start ignition and much more!!
Vehicle Features
