2019 Hyundai KONA

$30,990 + taxes & licensing 5 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9449292

9449292 Stock #: 20043

20043 VIN: KM8K5CA56KU228100

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Lake Silver Mica

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Stock # 20043

Mileage 56,000 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features LAKE SILVER MICA, BLACK LEATHER SEAT TRIM, Privacy Glass, Fog Lamps, Rear Defrost, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Heated Mirrors, Rain Sensing Wipers, Tires - Front Performance, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Power Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Automatic Head...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.