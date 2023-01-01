Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Hyundai KONA

56,000 KM

Details Description Features

$30,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai KONA

2019 Hyundai KONA

ULTIMATE w/ TURBO / NAVI / HEADS UP DISPLAY

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai KONA

ULTIMATE w/ TURBO / NAVI / HEADS UP DISPLAY

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

  1. 9449292
  2. 9449292
  3. 9449292
  4. 9449292
  5. 9449292
  6. 9449292
  7. 9449292
  8. 9449292
  9. 9449292
  10. 9449292
  11. 9449292
  12. 9449292
  13. 9449292
  14. 9449292
Contact Seller

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

56,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9449292
  • Stock #: 20043
  • VIN: KM8K5CA56KU228100

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lake Silver Mica
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 20043
  • Mileage 56,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This ACCIDENT FREE Hyundai Kona ULTIMATE comes fully loaded with a responsive and fuel efficient 1.6L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, ALL WHEEL DRIVE system with active cornering control, selectable drive modes, LED headlights, power sunroof, Hyundai's Bluelink, 8-inch touchscreen with NAVIGATION, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, high beam assist, heated black leather seats, automatic climate control, premium INFINITI sound system, high beam assist, alloy wheels, HEADS UP DISPLAY, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, fog lights, Blind Spot Detection system, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, proximity key with push start ignition and much more!!

Vehicle Features

LAKE SILVER MICA, BLACK LEATHER SEAT TRIM, Privacy Glass, Fog Lamps, Rear Defrost, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Heated Mirrors, Rain Sensing Wipers, Tires - Front Performance, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Power Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Automatic Head...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Precision Hyundai

2019 Hyundai KONA UL...
 56,000 KM
$30,990 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Tucson ...
 25,000 KM
$36,990 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Santa F...
 4,500 KM
$41,990 + tax & lic

Email Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

Call Dealer

403 243-XXXX

(click to show)

403 243-8344

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory