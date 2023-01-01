Menu
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

55,380 KM

Details Description Features

$33,990

+ tax & licensing
Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

PREFERRED w/ TURBO / PANO ROOF / AWD

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

55,380KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10064433
  • Stock #: 20206
  • VIN: 5NMS3CAA0KH105200

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour QUARTZ WHITE
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 20206
  • Mileage 55,380 KM

Vehicle Description

This ACCIDENT FREE Hyundai Santa Fe PREFERRED comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.0L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, an amazing HTRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, PANORAMIC ROOF, LED map lights, alloy wheels, Blind Spot Detection system, parking sensors, safe exit assist, Bluelink, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, dual-zone automatic climate control, proximity key with push start ignition, adaptive cruise control, Forward Collision Warning, High Beam Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, fog lights, LED daytime running lights, automatic headlights, premium sound system and much more!!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

BLACK CLOTH SEATING SURFACES, QUARTZ WHITE, Turbocharged, All Wheel Drive, Power Steering, Aluminum Wheels, Temporary Spare Tire, ABS, Sun/Moonroof, Tires - Rear All-Season, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Panoramic Roof, Tires - Front All-Season, ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

