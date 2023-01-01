2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

$33,990 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 5 , 3 8 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10064433

10064433 Stock #: 20206

20206 VIN: 5NMS3CAA0KH105200

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour QUARTZ WHITE

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Stock # 20206

Mileage 55,380 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features BLACK CLOTH SEATING SURFACES, QUARTZ WHITE, Turbocharged, All Wheel Drive, Power Steering, Aluminum Wheels, Temporary Spare Tire, ABS, Sun/Moonroof, Tires - Rear All-Season, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Panoramic Roof, Tires - Front All-Season, ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.