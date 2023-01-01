Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

127,600 KM

Details Description Features

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

ULTIMATE w/ NAVI / 360 CAMERA / TOP MODEL

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

ULTIMATE w/ NAVI / 360 CAMERA / TOP MODEL

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

  1. 10465035
  2. 10465035
  3. 10465035
  4. 10465035
  5. 10465035
  6. 10465035
  7. 10465035
  8. 10465035
  9. 10465035
  10. 10465035
  11. 10465035
  12. 10465035
Contact Seller

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
127,600KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10465035
  • Stock #: 20330
  • VIN: 5NMS5CAA3KH037873

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Stormy Sea
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 20330
  • Mileage 127,600 KM

Vehicle Description

This TOP MODEL Hyundai Santa Fe ULTIMATE comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.0L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, HTRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, 19-inch alloy wheels, LED fog lights, LED headlights, 8-inch touchscreen with NAVIGATION system, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, Heads Up Display, wireless charging pad, heated / cooled power leather seats with memory settings, 360-degree parking camera, PANORAMIC ROOF, heated rear seats, SMART power liftgate, dual-zone automatic climate control, proximity key with push start ignition, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, Blind Spot Detection system, LED daytime running lights, adaptive cruise control, Forward Collision Avoidance, High Beam Assist, Lane Departure Warning, lane Keep Assist and much more!!!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

BLACK LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, STORMY SEA, Turbocharged, Power Steering, All Wheel Drive, Brake Assist, Tires - Rear Performance, Tires - Front Performance, ABS, Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Temporary Spare Tire, Traction Control, Lane Depar...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Precision Hyundai

2022 Hyundai KONA N ...
 6,590 KM
$39,990 + tax & lic
2020 Mazda CX-5 GS w...
 113,945 KM
$28,990 + tax & lic
2020 GMC Acadia DENA...
 68,390 KM
$43,990 + tax & lic

Email Precision Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

Call Dealer

403 243-XXXX

(click to show)

403 243-8344

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory