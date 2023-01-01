$28,990+ tax & licensing
403 243-8344
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
ULTIMATE w/ NAVI / 360 CAMERA / TOP MODEL
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
$28,990
- Listing ID: 10465035
- Stock #: 20330
- VIN: 5NMS5CAA3KH037873
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Stormy Sea
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 127,600 KM
Vehicle Description
This TOP MODEL Hyundai Santa Fe ULTIMATE comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.0L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, HTRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, 19-inch alloy wheels, LED fog lights, LED headlights, 8-inch touchscreen with NAVIGATION system, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, Heads Up Display, wireless charging pad, heated / cooled power leather seats with memory settings, 360-degree parking camera, PANORAMIC ROOF, heated rear seats, SMART power liftgate, dual-zone automatic climate control, proximity key with push start ignition, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, Blind Spot Detection system, LED daytime running lights, adaptive cruise control, Forward Collision Avoidance, High Beam Assist, Lane Departure Warning, lane Keep Assist and much more!!!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
