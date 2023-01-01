2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

$28,990 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 7 , 6 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10465035

10465035 Stock #: 20330

20330 VIN: 5NMS5CAA3KH037873

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Stormy Sea

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Stock # 20330

Mileage 127,600 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features BLACK LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, STORMY SEA, Turbocharged, Power Steering, All Wheel Drive, Brake Assist, Tires - Rear Performance, Tires - Front Performance, ABS, Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Temporary Spare Tire, Traction Control, Lane Depar...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.