This TOP MODEL Hyundai Santa Fe ULTIMATE comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.0L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission with selectable drive modes, an impressive HTRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, 19-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, 8-inch touchscreen with NAVIGATION / ANDROID AUTO / APPLE CRAPLAY, Heads Up Display, wireless charging pad, heated / cooled power leather seats with memory settings, SMART power liftgate, surround view 360-degree parking camera, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, Blind Spot Detection system, parking sensors, Bluelink connectivity, dual-zone automatic climate control, PANORAMIC ROOF, proximity key with push start ignition, LED daytime running lights, adaptive cruise control, Forward Collision Avoidance with autonomous braking system, High Beam Assist, Lane Departure Warning system, Lane Keep Assist and much more!!!

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

96,068 KM

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

ULTIMATE w/ NAVI / 360 CAMERA / TOP MODEL

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

ULTIMATE w/ NAVI / 360 CAMERA / TOP MODEL

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

96,068KM
Used
VIN 5NMS5CAA0KH103473

  • Exterior Colour Twilight Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 20367
  • Mileage 96,068 KM

This TOP MODEL Hyundai Santa Fe ULTIMATE comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.0L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission with selectable drive modes, an impressive HTRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, 19-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, 8-inch touchscreen with NAVIGATION / ANDROID AUTO / APPLE CRAPLAY, Heads Up Display, wireless charging pad, heated / cooled power leather seats with memory settings, SMART power liftgate, surround view 360-degree parking camera, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, Blind Spot Detection system, parking sensors, Bluelink connectivity, dual-zone automatic climate control, PANORAMIC ROOF, proximity key with push start ignition, LED daytime running lights, adaptive cruise control, Forward Collision Avoidance with autonomous braking system, High Beam Assist, Lane Departure Warning system, Lane Keep Assist and much more!!!

BLACK LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, TWILIGHT BLACK, Turbocharged, Power Steering, All Wheel Drive, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Front Performance, Temporary Spare Tire, Tires - Rear Performance, ABS, Lane Departure Warning, ...

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-XXXX

(click to show)

403 243-8344

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe