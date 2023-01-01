$28,990+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
ULTIMATE w/ NAVI / 360 CAMERA / TOP MODEL
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
- Exterior Colour Twilight Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # 20367
- Mileage 96,068 KM
Vehicle Description
This TOP MODEL Hyundai Santa Fe ULTIMATE comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.0L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission with selectable drive modes, an impressive HTRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, 19-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, 8-inch touchscreen with NAVIGATION / ANDROID AUTO / APPLE CRAPLAY, Heads Up Display, wireless charging pad, heated / cooled power leather seats with memory settings, SMART power liftgate, surround view 360-degree parking camera, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, Blind Spot Detection system, parking sensors, Bluelink connectivity, dual-zone automatic climate control, PANORAMIC ROOF, proximity key with push start ignition, LED daytime running lights, adaptive cruise control, Forward Collision Avoidance with autonomous braking system, High Beam Assist, Lane Departure Warning system, Lane Keep Assist and much more!!!
