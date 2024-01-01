Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday November 30.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 44068 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $15,000 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

141,364 KM

Details Description

$15,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

ESSENTIAL

Watch This Vehicle
11949957

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

ESSENTIAL

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11949957
  2. 11949957
  3. 11949957
  4. 11949957
  5. 11949957
  6. 11949957
  7. 11949957
  8. 11949957
  9. 11949957
  10. 11949957
  11. 11949957
  12. 11949957
  13. 11949957
  14. 11949957
  15. 11949957
  16. 11949957
  17. 11949957
  18. 11949957
  19. 11949957
  20. 11949957
  21. 11949957
  22. 11949957
  23. 11949957
  24. 11949957
  25. 11949957
  26. 11949957
  27. 11949957
Contact Seller

$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
141,364KM
VIN 5NMS2CAD7KH054758

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 44068
  • Mileage 141,364 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday November 30.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 44068
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $15,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2021 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Ford F-150 XLT 74,333 KM $36,000 + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 2500 Powerwagon for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 RAM 2500 Powerwagon 225,516 KM $15,000 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 155,415 KM $12,900 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe