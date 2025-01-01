Menu
Account
Sign In
This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE Hyundai Santa Fe LUXURY comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.0L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, an impressive HTRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, 360-degrere parking camera, SMART power liftgate, heated /cooled power leather seats with memory settings, heated rear seats, PANORAMIC ROOF, proximity key with push start ignition, Hyundais Bluelink, dual-zone automatic climate control, adaptive cruise control, Blind Spot Detection system, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Departure Warning, park sensors, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity and much more!!!

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

94,608 KM

Details Description Features

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

LUXURY w/ AWD / PANORAMIC ROOF / LEATHER

Watch This Vehicle
12198463

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

LUXURY w/ AWD / PANORAMIC ROOF / LEATHER

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

Contact Seller

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
94,608KM
VIN 5NMS3CAA3KH038415

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rainforest
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 20923
  • Mileage 94,608 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE Hyundai Santa Fe LUXURY comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.0L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, an impressive HTRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, 360-degrere parking camera, SMART power liftgate, heated /cooled power leather seats with memory settings, heated rear seats, PANORAMIC ROOF, proximity key with push start ignition, Hyundai's Bluelink, dual-zone automatic climate control, adaptive cruise control, Blind Spot Detection system, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Departure Warning, park sensors, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity and much more!!!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

RAINFOREST, BLACK LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, Turbocharged, All Wheel Drive, Power Steering, Tires - Front All-Season, Temporary Spare Tire, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tires - Rear All-Season, Brake Assist, Aluminum Wheels, ABS, Variable Speed Intermittent Wi...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Precision Hyundai

Used 2020 Jeep Gladiator OVERLAND w/ LEATHER / NAVIGATION for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 Jeep Gladiator OVERLAND w/ LEATHER / NAVIGATION 79,488 KM $38,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe LUXURY w/ AWD / PANORAMIC ROOF / LEATHER for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe LUXURY w/ AWD / PANORAMIC ROOF / LEATHER 94,608 KM $25,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Land Rover Discovery R-DYNAMIC S w/ LOW KMS / NEW TIRES / PANO ROOF for sale in Calgary, AB
2022 Land Rover Discovery R-DYNAMIC S w/ LOW KMS / NEW TIRES / PANO ROOF 45,792 KM $48,990 + tax & lic

Email Precision Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

Call Dealer

403 243-XXXX

(click to show)

403 243-8344

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe