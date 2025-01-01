$25,990+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
LUXURY w/ AWD / PANORAMIC ROOF / LEATHER
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
LUXURY w/ AWD / PANORAMIC ROOF / LEATHER
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
$25,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rainforest
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # 20923
- Mileage 94,608 KM
Vehicle Description
This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE Hyundai Santa Fe LUXURY comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.0L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, an impressive HTRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, 360-degrere parking camera, SMART power liftgate, heated /cooled power leather seats with memory settings, heated rear seats, PANORAMIC ROOF, proximity key with push start ignition, Hyundai's Bluelink, dual-zone automatic climate control, adaptive cruise control, Blind Spot Detection system, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Departure Warning, park sensors, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity and much more!!!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Precision Hyundai
Email Precision Hyundai
Precision Hyundai
Call Dealer
403 243-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
403 243-8344