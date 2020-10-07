2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

+ taxes & licensing
403 243-8344
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
+ taxes & licensing
This ALL WHEEL DRIVE Hyundai Santa Fe Sport PREFERRED comes loaded with a fuel efficient and reliable 2.4L motor, a smooth shifting 8 speed AUTOMATIC transmission, Forward Collision Autonomous braking & warning, high beam assist, ADAPTIVE cruise control, Blind Spot Detection & collision avoidance , dual zone automatic climate control, parking sensors, push start ignition, Android Auto / Apple Carplay, alloy wheels, heated premium cloth seats, fog lights, LED daytime running lights, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, auto hold and much more!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4