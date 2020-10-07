Menu
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

28,200 KM

Details Description Features

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

PREFERRED w/ AWD / BLIND SPOT DETECTION

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

28,200KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6169353
  • Stock #: 19185
  • VIN: 5NMS3CAD3KH122020

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 28,200 KM

Vehicle Description

This ALL WHEEL DRIVE Hyundai Santa Fe Sport PREFERRED comes loaded with a fuel efficient and reliable 2.4L motor, a smooth shifting 8 speed AUTOMATIC transmission, Forward Collision Autonomous braking & warning, high beam assist, ADAPTIVE cruise control, Blind Spot Detection & collision avoidance , dual zone automatic climate control, parking sensors, push start ignition, Android Auto / Apple Carplay, alloy wheels, heated premium cloth seats, fog lights, LED daytime running lights, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, auto hold and much more!!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription

