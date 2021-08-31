Menu
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

55,000 KM

$35,990

+ tax & licensing




Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

LUXURY w/ 360 CAMERA / PANO ROOF / LEATHER

LUXURY w/ 360 CAMERA / PANO ROOF / LEATHER

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344





55,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7953869
  • Stock #: 19687
  • VIN: 5NMS3CAA1KH010581

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 19687
  • Mileage 55,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE Hyundai Santa Fe LUXURY comes loaded with a responsive and reliable 2.0L TURBOCHAREGD motor, automatic transmission, HTRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, 360-degree parking camera, SMART power liftgate, heated/ cooled power leather front seats with heated rear seats, PANORAMIC ROOF, safety exit assist, push start ignition, parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, Blind Spot Detection system, Hyundai's Bluelink, adaptive cruise control, High Beam Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Android Auto / Apple Carplay, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth, fog lights, LED daytime running lights, alloy wheels and much more!!

Vehicle Features

Turbocharged, Power Steering, All Wheel Drive, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Remote Trunk Release, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Fog Lamps, Brake Assist, Tires - Rear All-Season, Rear Defrost, Heated Mirrors, ABS, Power Liftgate, Sun/Moonroof, Rear Spoiler, ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.





