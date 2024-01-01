$19,988+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
Location
Fagan Family Automotive
1122 40 Ave NE #120, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8
403-437-6026
Certified
$19,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 168,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Vacation sale! Price reduced until I'm gone!
New photos coming soon
Just passed AMVIC safety inspection and currently awaiting detailing.
Financing and extended warranties available
**For Sale: 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL - Black on Black**
✨ **Discover the Perfect Blend of Style and Utility!** ✨
Looking for a reliable SUV that turns heads? Check out this stunning 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL! With 168,700 km on the clock, this beauty is just getting started.
**Why You'll Love It:**
- **Sleek Design:** Head-turning black exterior meets an elegant black interior for a sophisticated look.
- **Spacious Comfort:** Roomy enough for the whole family with three rows of seating and ample cargo space for all your adventures.
- **Versatile Performance:** Enjoy smooth and powerful driving with the confidence of Hyundai's renowned safety features.
- **Tech-Savvy:** Stay connected with an intuitive infotainment system that includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
🚗 **Take the next step in comfort and style. Schedule a an appointment today!**
**Why Buy from Us?**
At Fagan Family Automotive, we pride ourselves on offering quality pre-owned vehicles at competitive prices. As a small boutique dealership, we provide personalized service, ensuring your car-buying experience is as smooth as possible.
📞 **Contact us today to schedule a test drive or for more information!**
**Dealer Information:**
Fagan Family Automotive
AMVIC Licensed Dealer
Website: www.faganauto.ca
This Santa Fe XL is the perfect companion for your journeys! Don't miss out on this opportunity—act fast! 🔥
Fagan Family Automotive
