<p>Vacation sale! Price reduced until Im gone!</p><p> </p><p>New photos coming soon</p><p>Just passed AMVIC safety inspection and currently awaiting detailing.</p><p> </p><p>Financing and extended warranties available</p><p> </p><p>**For Sale: 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL - Black on Black**</p><p> </p><p>✨ **Discover the Perfect Blend of Style and Utility!** ✨</p><p> </p><p>Looking for a reliable SUV that turns heads? Check out this stunning 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL! With 168,700 km on the clock, this beauty is just getting started.</p><p> </p><p>**Why Youll Love It:**</p><p>- **Sleek Design:** Head-turning black exterior meets an elegant black interior for a sophisticated look.</p><p>- **Spacious Comfort:** Roomy enough for the whole family with three rows of seating and ample cargo space for all your adventures.</p><p>- **Versatile Performance:** Enjoy smooth and powerful driving with the confidence of Hyundais renowned safety features.</p><p>- **Tech-Savvy:** Stay connected with an intuitive infotainment system that includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.</p><p> </p><p>🚗 **Take the next step in comfort and style. Schedule a an appointment today!**</p><p> </p><p>**Why Buy from Us?**</p><p>At Fagan Family Automotive, we pride ourselves on offering quality pre-owned vehicles at competitive prices. As a small boutique dealership, we provide personalized service, ensuring your car-buying experience is as smooth as possible.</p><p> </p><p> </p><p>📞 **Contact us today to schedule a test drive or for more information!**</p><p> </p><p>**Dealer Information:**</p><p>Fagan Family Automotive  </p><p>AMVIC Licensed Dealer</p><p>Website: www.faganauto.ca</p><p> </p><p>This Santa Fe XL is the perfect companion for your journeys! Dont miss out on this opportunity—act fast! 🔥</p>

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

168,700 KM

$19,988

+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

Fagan Family Automotive

1122 40 Ave NE #120, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

403-437-6026

$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
168,700KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8SNDHF2KU308529

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 168,700 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Fagan Family Automotive

Fagan Family Automotive

1122 40 Ave NE #120, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

Fagan Family Automotive

403-437-6026

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL