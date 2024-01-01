Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday November 16.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 38917 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $11,000 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2019 Hyundai Sonata

108,762 KM

Details Description

$11,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Hyundai Sonata

ESSENTIAL

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Sonata

ESSENTIAL

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11900951
  2. 11900951
  3. 11900951
  4. 11900951
  5. 11900951
  6. 11900951
  7. 11900951
  8. 11900951
  9. 11900951
  10. 11900951
  11. 11900951
  12. 11900951
  13. 11900951
  14. 11900951
  15. 11900951
  16. 11900951
  17. 11900951
  18. 11900951
  19. 11900951
  20. 11900951
  21. 11900951
  22. 11900951
  23. 11900951
  24. 11900951
  25. 11900951
  26. 11900951
  27. 11900951
Contact Seller

$11,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
108,762KM
VIN 5NPE24AFXKH763790

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 38917
  • Mileage 108,762 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday November 16.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 38917
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $11,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2023 Dodge Durango GT for sale in Calgary, AB
2023 Dodge Durango GT 16,823 KM $43,000 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai KONA Essential for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 Hyundai KONA Essential 68,694 KM $15,000 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Escape SE for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Ford Escape SE 143,016 KM $10,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Sonata