$23,990+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Tucson
TREND w/ AWD / PANORAMIC ROOF / LOW KMS
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour DUSK BLUE
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # 20644
- Mileage 119,920 KM
Vehicle Description
This ONE OWNER Hyundai Tucson TREND comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.4L motor, automatic transmission, selectable drive modes, HTRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, 18-inch alloy wheels, PANORAMIC ROOF, 7-inch touchscreen with APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, Blind Spot Detection system, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, LED daytime running lights, heated seats, fog lights, 60/40 split folding rear seats, back-up camera and much more!!!
Vehicle Features
