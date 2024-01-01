Menu
This ONE OWNER Hyundai Tucson TREND comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.4L motor, automatic transmission, selectable drive modes, HTRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, 18-inch alloy wheels, PANORAMIC ROOF, 7-inch touchscreen with APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, Blind Spot Detection system, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, LED daytime running lights, heated seats, fog lights, 60/40 split folding rear seats, back-up camera and much more!!!

2019 Hyundai Tucson

119,920 KM

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Tucson

TREND w/ AWD / PANORAMIC ROOF / LOW KMS

2019 Hyundai Tucson

TREND w/ AWD / PANORAMIC ROOF / LOW KMS

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
119,920KM
VIN KM8J3CALXKU996744

  • Exterior Colour DUSK BLUE
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 20644
  • Mileage 119,920 KM

BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM, DUSK BLUE, Aluminum Wheels, Temporary Spare Tire, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Tires - Rear Performance, Automatic Headlights, Power Mirror(s), ABS, Daytime Running Lights, Rear Defrost, Sun/Moonroof, Power Steering, Heat...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-XXXX

(click to show)

403 243-8344

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

2019 Hyundai Tucson