OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday September 14.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 11194 <br/>Lot #: R070 <br/>Reserve Price: Not Set <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Out of Province - BC: This vehicle has not previously been registered in Alberta. The purchaser must have the vehicle undergo and pass an Out of Province inspection before it can be registered in Alberta. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2019 Hyundai Tucson

105,180 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
105,180KM
VIN KM8J3CAL6KU001621

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 11194
  • Mileage 105,180 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2019 Hyundai Tucson