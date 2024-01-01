$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred
2019 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
105,180KM
VIN KM8J3CAL6KU001621
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 11194
- Mileage 105,180 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday September 14.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 11194
Lot #: R070
Reserve Price: Not Set
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Out of Province - BC: This vehicle has not previously been registered in Alberta. The purchaser must have the vehicle undergo and pass an Out of Province inspection before it can be registered in Alberta.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2019 Hyundai Tucson