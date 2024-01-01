$24,990+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Tucson
PREFERRED w/ AWD / BLIND SPOT DETECTION / LOW KMS
2019 Hyundai Tucson
PREFERRED w/ AWD / BLIND SPOT DETECTION / LOW KMS
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
$24,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Chromium Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # 20756
- Mileage 52,465 KM
Vehicle Description
This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE Hyundai Tucson Preferred comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.0L motor, automatic transmission with selectable drive modes, an impressive HTRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE, alloy wheels, Blind Spot Detection system, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, Forward Collision Warning and Mitigation, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, 60/40 split folding rear seats, heated rear seats, back-up camera, 7-inch touchscreen with APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, LED daytime running lights, fog lights, heated rear seats, keyless entry with factory alarm and much more!!!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Precision Hyundai
Email Precision Hyundai
Precision Hyundai
Call Dealer
403 243-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
403 243-8344