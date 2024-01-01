Menu
This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE Hyundai Tucson Preferred comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.0L motor, automatic transmission with selectable drive modes, an impressive HTRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE, alloy wheels, Blind Spot Detection system, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, Forward Collision Warning and Mitigation, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, 60/40 split folding rear seats, heated rear seats, back-up camera, 7-inch touchscreen with APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, LED daytime running lights, fog lights, heated rear seats, keyless entry with factory alarm and much more!!!

2019 Hyundai Tucson

52,465 KM

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Tucson

PREFERRED w/ AWD / BLIND SPOT DETECTION / LOW KMS

2019 Hyundai Tucson

PREFERRED w/ AWD / BLIND SPOT DETECTION / LOW KMS

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
52,465KM
VIN KM8J3CA42KU876574

  Exterior Colour Chromium Silver
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Stock # 20756
  Mileage 52,465 KM

This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE Hyundai Tucson Preferred comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.0L motor, automatic transmission with selectable drive modes, an impressive HTRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE, alloy wheels, Blind Spot Detection system, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, Forward Collision Warning and Mitigation, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, 60/40 split folding rear seats, heated rear seats, back-up camera, 7-inch touchscreen with APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, LED daytime running lights, fog lights, heated rear seats, keyless entry with factory alarm and much more!!!

BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM, CHROMIUM SILVER, All Wheel Drive, Power Door Locks, Intermittent Wipers, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Rear All-Season, Temporary Spare Tire, ABS, Rear Defrost, Brake Assist, Heated Mirrors, Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Tires - Front All...

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-XXXX

(click to show)

403 243-8344

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

2019 Hyundai Tucson