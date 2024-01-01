Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday December 28.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 51822 <br/>Lot #: 301DT <br/>Reserve Price: Not Set <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Dealership Trade-In: Unit was traded in and is being sold on behalf of a franchise dealership. <br/>Hail Damage: Hail Damage. <br/>Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems. <br/> *MOTOR NOISE* <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2019 Hyundai Tucson

124,235 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Watch This Vehicle
12042295

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 12042295
  2. 12042295
  3. 12042295
  4. 12042295
  5. 12042295
  6. 12042295
  7. 12042295
  8. 12042295
  9. 12042295
  10. 12042295
  11. 12042295
  12. 12042295
  13. 12042295
  14. 12042295
  15. 12042295
  16. 12042295
  17. 12042295
  18. 12042295
  19. 12042295
  20. 12042295
  21. 12042295
  22. 12042295
  23. 12042295
  24. 12042295
  25. 12042295
  26. 12042295
  27. 12042295
  28. 12042295
  29. 12042295
  30. 12042295
  31. 12042295
  32. 12042295
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
124,235KM
VIN KM8J3CA49KU039370

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 51822
  • Mileage 124,235 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday December 28.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 51822
Lot #: 301DT
Reserve Price: Not Set
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Dealership Trade-In: Unit was traded in and is being sold on behalf of a franchise dealership.
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
*MOTOR NOISE*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2006 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in Calgary, AB
2006 Chevrolet Equinox LT 253,530 KM $2,490 + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 204,888 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 134,062 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Tucson