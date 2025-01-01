$23,990+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Tucson
LUXURY w/ 360 CAMERA / PANO ROOF / LEATHER
2019 Hyundai Tucson
LUXURY w/ 360 CAMERA / PANO ROOF / LEATHER
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
$23,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Coliseum Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # 20916
- Mileage 80,088 KM
Vehicle Description
This Hyundai Tucson LUXURY comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.4L motor, automatic transmission, selectable drive modes, an impressive HTRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, 360-degree parking camera, SMART power liftgate, heated power black leather seats, 18-inch alloy wheels, PANORAMIC ROOF, 7-inch touchscreen with APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, proximity key with push start ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, Blind Spot Detection system, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Departure Warning system, Lane Keep Assist, LED daytime running lights, fog lights and much more!!!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Precision Hyundai
Email Precision Hyundai
Precision Hyundai
Call Dealer
403 243-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
403 243-8344