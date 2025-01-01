Menu
This Hyundai Tucson LUXURY comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.4L motor, automatic transmission, selectable drive modes, an impressive HTRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, 360-degree parking camera, SMART power liftgate, heated power black leather seats, 18-inch alloy wheels, PANORAMIC ROOF, 7-inch touchscreen with APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, proximity key with push start ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, Blind Spot Detection system, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Departure Warning system, Lane Keep Assist, LED daytime running lights, fog lights and much more!!!

2019 Hyundai Tucson

80,088 KM

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Tucson

LUXURY w/ 360 CAMERA / PANO ROOF / LEATHER

2019 Hyundai Tucson

LUXURY w/ 360 CAMERA / PANO ROOF / LEATHER

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
80,088KM
VIN KM8J3CAL0KU968919

  • Exterior Colour Coliseum Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 20916
  • Mileage 80,088 KM

This Hyundai Tucson LUXURY comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.4L motor, automatic transmission, selectable drive modes, an impressive HTRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, 360-degree parking camera, SMART power liftgate, heated power black leather seats, 18-inch alloy wheels, PANORAMIC ROOF, 7-inch touchscreen with APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, proximity key with push start ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, Blind Spot Detection system, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Departure Warning system, Lane Keep Assist, LED daytime running lights, fog lights and much more!!!

BLACK LEATHER SEAT TRIM, COLISEUM GREY, ABS, Heated Mirrors, Intermittent Wipers, Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Rear Defrost, Power Door Locks, Brake Assist, Temporary Spare Tire, All Wheel Drive, 4-Wheel Disc Br...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-XXXX

403 243-8344

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

2019 Hyundai Tucson