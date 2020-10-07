2019 Hyundai Tucson

+ taxes & licensing
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
This Hyundai Tucson Preffered comes loaded with a fuel efficient and reliable 2.0L motor, automatic transmission, HTRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, heated seats, Forward Collision Avoidance system with Autonomous braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Detection, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, back-up camera, Bluetooth, ANDROID AUTO / APPLE CARPLAY, fog lights, LED daytime running lights, premium sound system, alloy wheels and much more!!
