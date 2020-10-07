Menu
2019 Hyundai Tucson

54,000 KM

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

2019 Hyundai Tucson

2019 Hyundai Tucson

PREFERRED w/ AWD / COLLISION AVOIDANCE

2019 Hyundai Tucson

PREFERRED w/ AWD / COLLISION AVOIDANCE

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

54,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6085569
  Stock #: 19157
  VIN: KM8J3CA40KU950140

  Exterior Colour Gray
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 54,000 KM

This Hyundai Tucson Preffered comes loaded with a fuel efficient and reliable 2.0L motor, automatic transmission, HTRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, heated seats, Forward Collision Avoidance system with Autonomous braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Detection, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, back-up camera, Bluetooth, ANDROID AUTO / APPLE CARPLAY, fog lights, LED daytime running lights, premium sound system, alloy wheels and much more!!

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

