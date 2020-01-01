2019 Hyundai Tucson ...

Menu
26,500 KM

$30,990

LUXURY w/ AWD / LEATHER / 360 CAMERA

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

26,500KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6307215
  Stock #: 19219
  VIN: KM8J3CALXKU998851

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 26,500 KM

Vehicle Description

This ACCIDENT FREE Hyundai Tucson LUXURY comes loaded with a fuel efficient and reliable 2.4L motor, automatic transmission, HTRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, 360-degree camera, smart power liftgate, heated front & rear leather seats, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, proximity key with push start, Bluelink, Blind Spot Detection system, heated steering wheel, autonomous braking, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, alloy wheels and much more!!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

