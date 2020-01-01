2019 Hyundai Tucson ...

+ taxes & licensing
403 243-8344
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
+ taxes & licensing
This ACCIDENT FREE Hyundai Tucson LUXURY comes loaded with a fuel efficient and reliable 2.4L motor, automatic transmission, HTRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, 360-degree camera, smart power liftgate, heated front & rear leather seats, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, proximity key with push start, Bluelink, Blind Spot Detection system, heated steering wheel, autonomous braking, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, alloy wheels and much more!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4