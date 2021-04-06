Menu
2019 Hyundai Tucson

12,500 KM

Details

$26,990

+ tax & licensing
$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

2019 Hyundai Tucson

2019 Hyundai Tucson

PREFERRED w/ AWD / BLIND SPOT DETECTION

2019 Hyundai Tucson

PREFERRED w/ AWD / BLIND SPOT DETECTION

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

12,500KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6846035
  Stock #: 19284
  VIN: KM8J3CA48KU044804

Vehicle Details

  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 19284
  • Mileage 12,500 KM

Vehicle Description

This ULTRA LOW KM ACCIDENT FREE Hyundai Tucson Preferred comes loaded with a reliable and fuel efficient 2.0L motor, automatic transmission, HTRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE, Blind Spot Detection System, heated steering wheel, front & rear heated seats, 17-inch alloy wheels, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure, 7-inch touchscreen with ANDROID AUTO / APPLE CARPLAY, keyless entry, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, automatic emergency brake, premium sound system and much more!!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

