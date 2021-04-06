2019 Hyundai Tucson ...

+ taxes & licensing
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
This ULTRA LOW KM ACCIDENT FREE Hyundai Tucson Preferred comes loaded with a reliable and fuel efficient 2.0L motor, automatic transmission, HTRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE, Blind Spot Detection System, heated steering wheel, front & rear heated seats, 17-inch alloy wheels, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure, 7-inch touchscreen with ANDROID AUTO / APPLE CARPLAY, keyless entry, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, automatic emergency brake, premium sound system and much more!!
