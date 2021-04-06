2019 Hyundai Tucson ...

$23,990 + taxes & licensing 1 0 , 5 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 6856486

6856486 Stock #: 19356

19356 VIN: KM8J2CA49KU042451

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 10,500 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Floor mats Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Powertrain All Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Wheel Covers Back-Up Camera Lane Departure Warning Bluetooth Connection Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Lane Keeping Assist Smart Device Integration

