Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Hyundai Tucson

10,500 KM

Details Description Features

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Tucson

2019 Hyundai Tucson

ESSENTIAL w/ AWD / LOW KMS / SAFETY GROUP

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Tucson

ESSENTIAL w/ AWD / LOW KMS / SAFETY GROUP

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

Contact Seller

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

10,500KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6856486
  • Stock #: 19356
  • VIN: KM8J2CA49KU042451

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 10,500 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE Hyundai Tucson Essential with Safety comes loaded with a reliable and fuel efficient 2.0L motor, automatic transmission, HTRAC ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, 7-icnh display with ANDROID AUTO / APPLE CARPLAY, heated seats, keyless entry, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning System, automatic headlights, fog lights, LED daytime running lights, back-up camera, keyless entry with factory alarm, Bluetooth, many safety features including traction & stability control / antilock brakes / side curtain airbags and much more!!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Back-Up Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Precision Hyundai

2021 Genesis G70 SPO...
 5,000 KM
$49,990 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 38,500 KM
$16,990 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Tucson ...
 12,500 KM
$26,990 + tax & lic

Email Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

Call Dealer

403 243-XXXX

(click to show)

403 243-8344

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory