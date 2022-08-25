$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
403-256-4960
2019 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9008647
- Stock #: 42510A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Winter White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 154,382 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2019 Hyundai Tucson Preferred. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine will keep you going. This Hyundai Tucson comes equipped with these options: WINTER WHITE, BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: lock-up torque converter and electronic shift lock system, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control, Tires: 225/60R17 All-Season, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, and Systems Monitor. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.