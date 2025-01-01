2019 Infiniti Q60

Menu
*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***

APPROVED AT WWW.XPRESSAPPROVALS.CA

INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS</span><br style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE - CARFAX & MECHANICAL FITNESS INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.</span><br style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff; /><br style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff; /><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL (403) 909-8666 2019 INFINITI Q60 I-LINE Red Sport AWD

The 2019 Q60 I-LINE Red Sport is a striking luxury coupe that delivers exhilarating performance with head-turning style. Equipped with a twin-turbo V6 and intelligent AWD, it offers a thrilling yet composed driving experience backed by premium features and bold design.</p><p data-start=424 data-end=447><strong data-start=424 data-end=445>Features include:</strong></p><ul data-start=448 data-end=1244><li data-start=448 data-end=517><p data-start=450 data-end=517>3.0L Twin-Turbo V6 engine producing 400HP and 350 lb-ft of torque</p></li><li data-start=518 data-end=573><p data-start=520 data-end=573>7-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters</p></li><li data-start=574 data-end=652><p data-start=576 data-end=652>Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD) for confident handling in all conditions</p></li><li data-start=653 data-end=729><p data-start=655 data-end=729>I-LINE styling package with unique blacked-out accents and red stitching</p></li><li data-start=730 data-end=785><p data-start=732 data-end=785>Sport-tuned suspension and dynamic digital steering</p></li><li data-start=786 data-end=860><p data-start=788 data-end=860>Semi-aniline leather-appointed sport seats with red contrast stitching</p></li><li data-start=861 data-end=909><p data-start=863 data-end=909>Heated front seats and heated steering wheel</p></li><li data-start=910 data-end=974><p data-start=912 data-end=974>Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort</p></li><li data-start=975 data-end=1084><p data-start=977 data-end=1084>INFINITI InTouch™ infotainment with dual touchscreen displays, navigation, Bluetooth®, and Apple CarPlay®</p></li><li data-start=1085 data-end=1136><p data-start=1087 data-end=1136>Bose® Performance Series Audio with 13 speakers</p></li><li data-start=1137 data-end=1192><p data-start=1139 data-end=1192>Front and rear parking sensors with rearview camera</p></li><li data-start=1193 data-end=1244><p data-start=1195 data-end=1244>19-inch alloy wheels and signature LED headlights</p></li></ul><p data-start=1246 data-end=1354>Ideal for performance enthusiasts who want luxury, style, and year-round capability in a sleek sports coupe.</p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;> </p><p data-start=1356 data-end=1458><strong data-start=1356 data-end=1425>Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment.</strong><br data-start=1425 data-end=1428 /><strong data-start=1428 data-end=1458>AMVIC Licensed Dealership.</strong></p>

2019 Infiniti Q60

102,054 KM

$37,997

+ GST
2019 Infiniti Q60

I-LINE RED SPORT | ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!

12645243

2019 Infiniti Q60

I-LINE RED SPORT | ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!

Location

XpressApprovals

2341 20 Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8S4

(403) 909-8666

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$37,997

+ GST

Used
102,054KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JN1FV7EL4KM440180

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 102,054 KM

Vehicle Description

*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***

APPROVED AT WWW.XPRESSAPPROVALS.CA

INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS

FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE - CARFAX & MECHANICAL FITNESS INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.

FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL (403) 909-8666

 

|

 

2019 INFINITI Q60 I-LINE Red Sport AWD

The 2019 Q60 I-LINE Red Sport is a striking luxury coupe that delivers exhilarating performance with head-turning style. Equipped with a twin-turbo V6 and intelligent AWD, it offers a thrilling yet composed driving experience backed by premium features and bold design.

Features include:

  • 3.0L Twin-Turbo V6 engine producing 400HP and 350 lb-ft of torque

  • 7-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters

  • Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD) for confident handling in all conditions

  • I-LINE styling package with unique blacked-out accents and red stitching

  • Sport-tuned suspension and dynamic digital steering

  • Semi-aniline leather-appointed sport seats with red contrast stitching

  • Heated front seats and heated steering wheel

  • Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort

  • INFINITI InTouch™ infotainment with dual touchscreen displays, navigation, Bluetooth®, and Apple CarPlay®

  • Bose® Performance Series Audio with 13 speakers

  • Front and rear parking sensors with rearview camera

  • 19-inch alloy wheels and signature LED headlights

Ideal for performance enthusiasts who want luxury, style, and year-round capability in a sleek sports coupe.

 

Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment.
AMVIC Licensed Dealership.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Powertrain

High Output
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

