$37,997+ GST
2019 Infiniti Q60
I-LINE RED SPORT | ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!
Location
XpressApprovals
2341 20 Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8S4
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
$37,997
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 102,054 KM
Vehicle Description
*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***
APPROVED AT WWW.XPRESSAPPROVALS.CA
INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS
FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE - CARFAX & MECHANICAL FITNESS INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.
FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL (403) 909-8666
|
2019 INFINITI Q60 I-LINE Red Sport AWD
The 2019 Q60 I-LINE Red Sport is a striking luxury coupe that delivers exhilarating performance with head-turning style. Equipped with a twin-turbo V6 and intelligent AWD, it offers a thrilling yet composed driving experience backed by premium features and bold design.
Features include:
3.0L Twin-Turbo V6 engine producing 400HP and 350 lb-ft of torque
7-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters
Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD) for confident handling in all conditions
I-LINE styling package with unique blacked-out accents and red stitching
Sport-tuned suspension and dynamic digital steering
Semi-aniline leather-appointed sport seats with red contrast stitching
Heated front seats and heated steering wheel
Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
INFINITI InTouch™ infotainment with dual touchscreen displays, navigation, Bluetooth®, and Apple CarPlay®
Bose® Performance Series Audio with 13 speakers
Front and rear parking sensors with rearview camera
19-inch alloy wheels and signature LED headlights
Ideal for performance enthusiasts who want luxury, style, and year-round capability in a sleek sports coupe.
Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment.
AMVIC Licensed Dealership.
(403) 909-8666