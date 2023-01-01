2019 Infiniti QX60

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,988 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 8 , 6 4 9 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10069827

10069827 Stock #: GTW0084

GTW0084 VIN: 5N1DL0MM2KC523815

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 68,649 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Blind Spot Monitor Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Bluetooth Connection Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.