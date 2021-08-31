+ taxes & licensing
1-833-580-8858
2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2
1-833-580-8858
+ taxes & licensing
Excellent condition 2019 Infiniti QX60 PURE AWD! Fully loaded featuring Leather Interior, Heated/Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth Connection, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, 360 Degree Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross Traffic Alert, Push Button Start, Sunroof, Dual A/C, Cruise Control, and many more features!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2