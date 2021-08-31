Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Infiniti QX60

70,609 KM

Details Description Features

$41,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tulu Canada

1-833-580-8858

Contact Seller
2019 Infiniti QX60

2019 Infiniti QX60

PURE AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Infiniti QX60

PURE AWD

Location

Tulu Canada

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

1-833-580-8858

  1. 7653508
  2. 7653508
  3. 7653508
  4. 7653508
  5. 7653508
  6. 7653508
  7. 7653508
  8. 7653508
  9. 7653508
  10. 7653508
  11. 7653508
  12. 7653508
  13. 7653508
  14. 7653508
  15. 7653508
  16. 7653508
  17. 7653508
  18. 7653508
  19. 7653508
  20. 7653508
Contact Seller

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

70,609KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7653508
  • Stock #: GEM032
  • VIN: 5N1DL0MM9KC555547

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,609 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition 2019 Infiniti QX60 PURE AWD! Fully loaded featuring Leather Interior, Heated/Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth Connection, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, 360 Degree Camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross Traffic Alert, Push Button Start, Sunroof, Dual A/C, Cruise Control, and many more features!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
High intensity discharge headlights
Power Windows
Cruise Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Run flat tires
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Front Power Lumbar Support
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tulu Canada

2012 RAM 1500 ST Qua...
 154,639 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic
2009 Toyota Corolla ...
 181,320 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic
2011 Hyundai Elantra...
 169,639 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic

Email Tulu Canada

Tulu Canada

Tulu Canada

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

Call Dealer

1-833-580-XXXX

(click to show)

1-833-580-8858

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory