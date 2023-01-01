2019 Jeep Cherokee

Listing ID: 10379661

10379661 Stock #: 10507B

10507B VIN: 1C4PJMBX3KD277492

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 10507B

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Leather Seats Cooled Seats Exterior Aluminum Wheels Interior Rear View Camera Mechanical Off-Road Suspension Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Additional Features UConnect TOUCHSCREEN Hands-Free Liftgate Red Interior Stitching Unique Black Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.