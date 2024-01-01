Menu
Carzone is pleased to offer this 1 Owner No Accident 2019 Jeep Cherokee with only 75,450 km. This beautiful Maroon Jeep Cherokee 4X4 comes loaded with Bluetooth Connectivity, Back Up Camera, Cruise Control, Tastefully modified with Muffler Delete, Bigger and more aggressive tires, Aftermarket Air Intake System and much more... 

CARFAX LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=NSjdLRJ1qHA7/pCtpxO9Fhg4VaVdi9SL

2019 Jeep Cherokee

75,450 KM

Details

2019 Jeep Cherokee

SPORT 4X4

2019 Jeep Cherokee

SPORT 4X4

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

75,450KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 323877
  • Mileage 75,450 KM

Vehicle Description

Thanks for viewing our Carzone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed and inspected with Carfax. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. We even take trades. Same day approvals at carzonecalgary or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Carzone difference! 

Carzone is pleased to offer this 1 Owner No Accident 2019 Jeep Cherokee with only 75,450 km. This beautiful Maroon Jeep Cherokee 4X4 comes loaded with Bluetooth Connectivity, Back Up Camera, Cruise Control, Tastefully modified with Muffler Delete, Bigger and more aggressive tires, Aftermarket Air Intake System and much more... 

CARFAX LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=NSjdLRJ1qHA7/pCtpxO9Fhg4VaVdi9SL

Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Carzone Today!

Explore our impressive selection of vehicles at Carzone. We're open 6 days a week, and Sundays are available by appointment. With EASY FINANCING and ZERO DOWN payment options, owning your dream car has never been easier. Enjoy the peace of mind of a NORTH AMERICAN WIDE WARRANTY and CARFAX report. Trade-ins are always welcome, making your upgrade seamless. Visit us online at carzonecalgary.ca and experience the difference. As an AMVIC licensed dealer, Carzone specializes in turning your vehicle dreams into reality. No matter your credit history – bankruptcy, self-employed, bank repo, new to Canada – ALL CREDIT TYPES ARE WELCOME. Multiple banks are ready to work with you. Apply online at CARZONECALGARY and let us guide you toward your dream car. We're here to assist you every step of the way. Your credit acceptance is our priority. Contact Carzone now to discover how we can earn your business today.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

2019 Jeep Cherokee