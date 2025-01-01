Menu
2019 Jeep Cherokee

114,210 KM

$19,988

+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Cherokee

Sport 4x4 | $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED!

12107450

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Sport 4x4 | $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED!

Location

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
114,210KM
VIN 1c4pjmax9kd177401

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 114,210 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! O.A.C GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTS.CA !!! We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM - LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!! - INSTANT APPROVALS!! - 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! Interest will still accrue - CREDIT CONSOLIDATION! - UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE! - NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE CALL US NOW AT 403-402-2015!!! REPLY TO THIS ADD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY! LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental) All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARFAX and WARRANTY! CARFAX LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=1WDAxhTR3fpYg6bgQxku94VUicXTTRmi REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL***CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!! AMVIC LICENSED DEALER Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customers personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018


Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Convenience

Clock

Mechanical

Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Normal Duty Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.734 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine Stop-Start System
59.8 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
453.6 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black rear bumper
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Tires: 225/65R17 BSW AS
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
aux audio input jack
Radio w/Seek-Scan
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
GPS Antenna Input
Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Covered Dashboard Storage
500 lbs)
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline
Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control
Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
494 KGS (5

GT Motor Sports Calgary

GT Motor Sports Calgary

Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

403-402-2015

$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports Calgary

403-402-2015

2019 Jeep Cherokee