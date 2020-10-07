Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Jeep Cherokee

3,657 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

1-877-212-7418

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Cherokee

2019 Jeep Cherokee

SPORT 4X4

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Cherokee

SPORT 4X4

Location

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-877-212-7418

  1. 5899581
  2. 5899581
  3. 5899581
  4. 5899581
  5. 5899581
  6. 5899581
  7. 5899581
  8. 5899581
  9. 5899581
  10. 5899581
  11. 5899581
  12. 5899581
  13. 5899581
  14. 5899581
  15. 5899581
  16. 5899581
  17. 5899581
  18. 5899581
  19. 5899581
  20. 5899581
  21. 5899581
  22. 5899581
  23. 5899581
Contact Seller

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

3,657KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5899581
  • Stock #: DJ19486
  • VIN: 1C4PJMAB8KD445102

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # DJ19486
  • Mileage 3,657 KM

Vehicle Description

VEHICLE HISTORY: PREVIOUS DEMO . CARFAX REPORT: NO CLAIMS . This Jeep won't be on the lot long! Packed with features and truly a pleasure to drive! Top features include air conditioning, front bucket seats, power door mirrors, and remote keyless entry. Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Come on in and take a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Cloth Bucket Seats
Normal Duty Suspension
Monotone Paint Application
Wheels: 17' x 7' Steel
Quick Order Package 2BA
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
3.734 Axle Ratio
Tires: 225/65R17 BSW AS
GVWR: 2494 kgs (5500 lbs)
Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5' Display
Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

2009 Cadillac Escala...
 195,339 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2019 Buick Regal Spo...
 43,221 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic

Email Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

Call Dealer

1-877-212-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-212-7418

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory