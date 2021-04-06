2019 Jeep Cherokee

+ taxes & licensing
403 243-8344
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
+ taxes & licensing
This 4X4 ACCIDENT FREE Jeep Cherokee SPORT comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.4L motor, automatic transmission, park sense rear park assist system, Blind Spot Detection, 17-inch alloy wheels, leather wrapped shift knob, heated seats, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, factory remote start, Uconnect 7-inch display with back-up camera, ANDROID AUTO / APPLE CARPLAY, automatic XENON headlights, 60/40 split folding rear seats, hands free Bluetooth streaming, cruise control, ACTIVE DRIVE SELECT TERRAIN ( auto / snow / sport / sand / mud ), premium sound system and much more!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4