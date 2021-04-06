Menu
2019 Jeep Cherokee

26,300 KM

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

SPORT w/ 4X4 / LOW KMS / BLIND SPOT DETECTION

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

26,300KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6846029
  • Stock #: 19324
  • VIN: 1C4PJMAB8KD389002

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 26,300 KM

This 4X4 ACCIDENT FREE Jeep Cherokee SPORT comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.4L motor, automatic transmission, park sense rear park assist system, Blind Spot Detection, 17-inch alloy wheels, leather wrapped shift knob, heated seats, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, factory remote start, Uconnect 7-inch display with back-up camera, ANDROID AUTO / APPLE CARPLAY, automatic XENON headlights, 60/40 split folding rear seats, hands free Bluetooth streaming, cruise control, ACTIVE DRIVE SELECT TERRAIN ( auto / snow / sport / sand / mud ), premium sound system and much more!!

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Back-Up Camera
Bright Side Roof Rails
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
ENGINE: 2.4L MULTIAIR I-4 ZERO EVAP W/ESS (STD)
3.734 AXLE RATIO (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BA -inc: Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
POPULAR APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum
RADIO: UCONNECT 4 W/7" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 USB Mobile Projection 7" Touchscreen Apple CarPlay Capable
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Front Heated Seats A/C w/Integrated Manual Controls Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Auxiliary Switch Bank Module Heated Exterior Mirrors Leather-Wrapped Steering Whee...
SAFETYTEC GROUP -inc: Heated Exterior Mirrors Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection Body-Colour Exterior Mirrors Power Heated Mirrors w/Signals & Lamps Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

