$6,500+ GST
2019 Jeep CHEROKEE TRAIL
HAWK
2019 Jeep CHEROKEE TRAIL
HAWK
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$6,500
+ GST
Used
167,416KM
VIN 1C4PJMBN7KD415761
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 79291
- Mileage 167,416 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday September 3.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 79291
Lot #: 325R
Reserve Price: $6,500
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
* ENGINE NOISE *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
