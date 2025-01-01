$17,488+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Compass
Sport BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH
2019 Jeep Compass
Sport BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH
Location
Auto House
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7
403-291-0891
$17,488
+ taxes & licensing
Used
124,491KM
VIN 3C4NJCAB7KT757438
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 124,491 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 JEEP COMPASS SPORT WITH 124491 KMS BACKUP CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE: 2.4L MULTIAIR I-4 ZERO EVAP W/ESS -inc: Stop-Start Dual Battery System,TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AISIN AUTOMATIC -inc: Auto/Stick Automatic Transmission 3.502 Final Drive Ratio Centre Console/Rear Seat Air Vents Urethane Shift Knob,QUICK ORDER...
