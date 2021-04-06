Menu
2019 Jeep Compass

28,040 KM

Details Description Features

$32,990

+ tax & licensing
LIMITED

Location

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

28,040KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6853650
  Stock #: R14814
  VIN: 3C4NJDCB5KT789906

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 28,040 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't miss this great Jeep! It just arrived on our lot, and surely won't be here long! Our sales reps are extremely helpful knowledgeable. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Call now to schedule a test drive. *Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!

Vehicle Features

GVWR: 2
Quick Order Package 2GG
Leather-Faced Seats w/Perforation
Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS
3.73 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
Tires: 225/55R18 BSW AS
TWO-TONE PAINT W/GLOSS BLACK ROOF
Gloss Black Roof
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic (DISC)
086 kgs (4/600 lbs)
Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4'' Display
Wheels: 18'' x 7'' Polished Aluminum w/Grey Pockets

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

