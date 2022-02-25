Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Jeep Compass

24,508 KM

Details Description

$15,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Compass

2019 Jeep Compass

Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Compass

Sport

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8445738
  2. 8445738
  3. 8445738
  4. 8445738
  5. 8445738
  6. 8445738
  7. 8445738
  8. 8445738
  9. 8445738
  10. 8445738
  11. 8445738
  12. 8445738
  13. 8445738
  14. 8445738
  15. 8445738
  16. 8445738
  17. 8445738
  18. 8445738
  19. 8445738
  20. 8445738
  21. 8445738
  22. 8445738
  23. 8445738
  24. 8445738
  25. 8445738
  26. 8445738
  27. 8445738
  28. 8445738
  29. 8445738
  30. 8445738
  31. 8445738
  32. 8445738
  33. 8445738
  34. 8445738
  35. 8445738
  36. 8445738
  37. 8445738
  38. 8445738
  39. 8445738
  40. 8445738
  41. 8445738
  42. 8445738
  43. 8445738
  44. 8445738
  45. 8445738
  46. 8445738
  47. 8445738
  48. 8445738
  49. 8445738
Contact Seller

$15,000

+ taxes & licensing

24,508KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8445738
  • Stock #: 34464
  • VIN: 3C4NJDABXKT728733

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 34464
  • Mileage 24,508 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY APRIL 16.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 34464 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $15,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. - CLAIM HISTORY: CLAIM HISTORY. - FINANCE REPO: THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN SEIZED OR SURRENDERED TO A CREDITOR OR BANKRUPTCY TRUSTEE. - FRAME DAMAGE: THIS VEHICLE'S FRAME IS DAMAGED AND MAY BE UNSAFE. - HAIL DAMAGE: HAIL DAMAGE. - * COLLISION DAMAGE * 4WD INOPERABLE * - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2012 Ford F-350 SD XLT
 194,032 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 234,963 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Ford F-150 XLT
 256,083 KM
$8,750 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory