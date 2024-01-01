Menu
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday November 9.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 38999 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $26,000 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Out of Province - MB: This vehicle has not previously been registered in Alberta. The purchaser must have the vehicle undergo and pass an Out of Province inspection before it can be registered in Alberta. <br/> * SUNROOF SMASHED * <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

83,442 KM

Details Description

$26,000

+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited X

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited X

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$26,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
83,442KM
VIN 1C4RJFBG2KC800933

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 38999
  • Mileage 83,442 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday November 9.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 38999
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $26,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Out of Province - MB: This vehicle has not previously been registered in Alberta. The purchaser must have the vehicle undergo and pass an Out of Province inspection before it can be registered in Alberta.
* SUNROOF SMASHED *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-XXXX

403-250-1995

$26,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee