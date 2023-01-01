2019 Jeep Wrangler

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10138875

10138875 Stock #: 23J272A

23J272A VIN: 1C4HJXEG5KW644530

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 3-cylinder

Mileage 25 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Cloth Bucket Seats Mechanical Transmission: 6-Speed Manual 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Media / Nav / Comm RADIO: UCONNECT 4 W/7" DISPLAY Additional Features GVWR: 2 Monotone Paint Application Quick Order Package 23G Tires: 255/70R18 OWL On/Off-Road WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" POLISHED W/GREY SPOKES 494 kgs (5/500 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.