Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Jeep Wrangler

25 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Big 4 Motors

403-561-2416

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Wrangler

2019 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Location

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

403-561-2416

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
25KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10138875
  • Stock #: 23J272A
  • VIN: 1C4HJXEG5KW644530

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 25 KM

Vehicle Description

Every pre-owned vehicle from Big 4 Motors is fully safety certified and comes with a full inspection, a free CARFAX vehicle history report, 3 months of Sirius XM radio (on equipped vehicles), plus Mechanical Fitness Assessment.We also provide additional pre-owned vehicle offers such as Tricare extended warranties, and a variety of aftermarket add-ons. Need financing assistance? We can help with that too.Stop in today or visit Big4Motors.com. Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive retail dealer. Please see CARFAX Report available through Big 4 Motors for full vehicle history.Call us at: +1-403-252-6671*Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!

Vehicle Features

Seating

Cloth Bucket Seats

Mechanical

Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS

Media / Nav / Comm

RADIO: UCONNECT 4 W/7" DISPLAY

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Monotone Paint Application
Quick Order Package 23G
Tires: 255/70R18 OWL On/Off-Road
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" POLISHED W/GREY SPOKES
494 kgs (5/500 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Big 4 Motors

2021 Jeep Grand Cher...
 57,872 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Grand Cher...
 69,623 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 RAM 3500 Larami...
 82,256 KM
$79,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Big 4 Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Big 4 Motors

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

Call Dealer

403-561-XXXX

(click to show)

403-561-2416

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory