$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
403-561-2416
2019 Jeep Wrangler
UNLIMITED SPORT
Location
Big 4 Motors
7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9
403-561-2416
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8542061
- Stock #: 21J454A
- VIN: 1C4HJXDG6KW660883
Vehicle Details
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Stock # 21J454A
- Mileage 52,411 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2019! It offers the latest in technological innovation and style. Jeep prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: delay-off headlights, a leather steering wheel, and much more. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Please don't hesitate to give us a call. *Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Big 4 Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.