Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Jeep Wrangler

52,411 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Big 4 Motors

403-561-2416

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Wrangler

2019 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED SPORT

Location

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

403-561-2416

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

52,411KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8542061
  • Stock #: 21J454A
  • VIN: 1C4HJXDG6KW660883

Vehicle Details

  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Stock # 21J454A
  • Mileage 52,411 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2019! It offers the latest in technological innovation and style. Jeep prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: delay-off headlights, a leather steering wheel, and much more. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Please don't hesitate to give us a call. *Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!

Vehicle Features

Remote Keyless Entry
SECURITY ALARM
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Automatic Headlamps
Deep Tint Sunscreen Windows
POWER HEATED EXTERIOR MIRRORS
Tires: 245/75R17 All Season
Front 1-Touch Down Power Windows
Cloth Bucket Seats
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
GVWR: 2
Monotone Paint Application
Quick Order Package 23S
Sun Visors w/Illum Vanity Mirror
Speed-Sensitive Power Locks
Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5'' Display
Wheels: 17'' x 7.5'' Tech Silver Aluminum
404 kgs (5/300 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Big 4 Motors

2014 Jeep Grand Cher...
 109,684 KM
$29,990 + tax & lic
2020 GMC Sierra 2500...
 19,351 KM
$95,990 + tax & lic
2020 GMC Yukon Denali
 55,496 KM
$79,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Big 4 Motors

Big 4 Motors

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

Call Dealer

403-561-XXXX

(click to show)

403-561-2416

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory