2019 Jeep Wrangler

$44,000 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 6 , 5 4 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 9825773

9825773 Stock #: 64386

64386 VIN: 1C4HJXDG5KW667436

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 64386

Mileage 46,541 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.