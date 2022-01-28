2019 Kia Forte

$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 1 , 8 6 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8169097

8169097 Stock #: 28222

28222 VIN: 3KPF54AD6KE092388

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 28222

Mileage 41,865 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.