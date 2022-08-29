Menu
2019 Kia Sedona

38,381 KM

Details Description

$25,000

+ tax & licensing
$25,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2019 Kia Sedona

2019 Kia Sedona

L

2019 Kia Sedona

L

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$25,000

+ taxes & licensing

38,381KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9280216
  • Stock #: 49776
  • VIN: KNDMA5C17K6554829

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 49776
  • Mileage 38,381 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY NOVEMBER 19.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 49776 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $25,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - FINANCE REPO: THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN SEIZED OR SURRENDERED TO A CREDITOR OR BANKRUPTCY TRUSTEE. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

