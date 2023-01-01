$19,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,988
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-291-0891
2019 Kia Sorento
2019 Kia Sorento
EX 2.4
Location
Auto House
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7
403-291-0891
$19,988
+ taxes & licensing
168,022KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10158810
- Stock #: 482447
- VIN: 5XYPHDA3XKG482447
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 168,022 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Temporary Spare Tire,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Rear Defrost,Privacy Glass,Intermittent Wipers,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Rear Spoiler,Automatic Headlights,A...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto House
Auto House
Auto House Sundridge
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7