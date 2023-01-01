Menu
2019 Kia Sorento

168,022 KM

$19,988

+ tax & licensing
$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-291-0891

2019 Kia Sorento

2019 Kia Sorento

EX 2.4

2019 Kia Sorento

EX 2.4

Location

Auto House

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

168,022KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10158810
  Stock #: 482447
  VIN: 5XYPHDA3XKG482447

Vehicle Details

  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Mileage 168,022 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 KIA SORENTO EX WITH 168,022KM, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, RADIO, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS,AND DOORS, AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Temporary Spare Tire,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Rear Defrost,Privacy Glass,Intermittent Wipers,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Rear Spoiler,Automatic Headlights

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Sundridge

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

