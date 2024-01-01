$18,997+ tax & licensing
2019 Kia Sorento
LX AWD
Location
320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 549637
- Mileage 144,623 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the perfect combination of versatility, comfort, and advanced technology with the 2019 Kia Sorento LX. This midsize SUV is designed to accommodate your family's needs, offering exceptional performance, a spacious interior, and a host of modern features for all your adventures.
Under the hood, the Sorento LX is powered by a capable 2.4-liter inline-4 engine, delivering 185 horsepower and 178 lb-ft of torque. Paired with a smooth-shifting 6-speed automatic transmission, it offers responsive acceleration and impressive fuel efficiency, making it ideal for both city driving and long road trips.
The Sorento LX stands out with its sleek and contemporary exterior design, featuring a distinctive front grille, stylish body lines, and LED daytime running lights. The 17-inch alloy wheels and available all-wheel drive enhance its visual appeal and versatility, ensuring a confident and composed drive in various conditions.
Step inside the spacious and well-appointed cabin, where comfort meets advanced technology. The LX trim offers premium cloth seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, and dual-zone automatic climate control for a comfortable ride. The 7-inch touchscreen display with UVO Play, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth® connectivity, and a six-speaker audio system keeps you connected and entertained on every journey.
Safety is a top priority, and the 2019 Sorento LX is equipped with a comprehensive suite of advanced safety features. Enjoy peace of mind with a rearview camera, Blind Spot Collision Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning, and a full suite of airbags, all designed to protect you and your passengers.
Whether you're navigating daily commutes, embarking on a family road trip, or exploring new destinations, the 2019 Kia Sorento LX offers the perfect combination of performance, style, and practicality. Discover the versatile comfort and advanced capabilities of the Sorento LX today.
