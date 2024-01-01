Menu
--tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;> </p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;> </p><p>Experience the perfect combination of versatility, comfort, and advanced technology with the 2019 Kia Sorento LX. This midsize SUV is designed to accommodate your familys needs, offering exceptional performance, a spacious interior, and a host of modern features for all your adventures.</p><p>Under the hood, the Sorento LX is powered by a capable 2.4-liter inline-4 engine, delivering 185 horsepower and 178 lb-ft of torque. Paired with a smooth-shifting 6-speed automatic transmission, it offers responsive acceleration and impressive fuel efficiency, making it ideal for both city driving and long road trips.</p><p>The Sorento LX stands out with its sleek and contemporary exterior design, featuring a distinctive front grille, stylish body lines, and LED daytime running lights. The 17-inch alloy wheels and available all-wheel drive enhance its visual appeal and versatility, ensuring a confident and composed drive in various conditions.</p><p>Step inside the spacious and well-appointed cabin, where comfort meets advanced technology. The LX trim offers premium cloth seats, a power-adjustable drivers seat, and dual-zone automatic climate control for a comfortable ride. The 7-inch touchscreen display with UVO Play, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth® connectivity, and a six-speaker audio system keeps you connected and entertained on every journey.</p><p>Safety is a top priority, and the 2019 Sorento LX is equipped with a comprehensive suite of advanced safety features. Enjoy peace of mind with a rearview camera, Blind Spot Collision Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning, and a full suite of airbags, all designed to protect you and your passengers.</p><p>Whether youre navigating daily commutes, embarking on a family road trip, or exploring new destinations, the 2019 Kia Sorento LX offers the perfect combination of performance, style, and practicality. Discover the versatile comfort and advanced capabilities of the Sorento LX today.</p>

2019 Kia Sorento

144,623 KM

$18,997

+ tax & licensing
2019 Kia Sorento

LX AWD

2019 Kia Sorento

LX AWD

Location

XpressApprovals

320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6

(403) 909-8666

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$18,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
144,623KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYPGDA37KG549637

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 549637
  • Mileage 144,623 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the perfect combination of versatility, comfort, and advanced technology with the 2019 Kia Sorento LX. This midsize SUV is designed to accommodate your family's needs, offering exceptional performance, a spacious interior, and a host of modern features for all your adventures.

Under the hood, the Sorento LX is powered by a capable 2.4-liter inline-4 engine, delivering 185 horsepower and 178 lb-ft of torque. Paired with a smooth-shifting 6-speed automatic transmission, it offers responsive acceleration and impressive fuel efficiency, making it ideal for both city driving and long road trips.

The Sorento LX stands out with its sleek and contemporary exterior design, featuring a distinctive front grille, stylish body lines, and LED daytime running lights. The 17-inch alloy wheels and available all-wheel drive enhance its visual appeal and versatility, ensuring a confident and composed drive in various conditions.

Step inside the spacious and well-appointed cabin, where comfort meets advanced technology. The LX trim offers premium cloth seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, and dual-zone automatic climate control for a comfortable ride. The 7-inch touchscreen display with UVO Play, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth® connectivity, and a six-speaker audio system keeps you connected and entertained on every journey.

Safety is a top priority, and the 2019 Sorento LX is equipped with a comprehensive suite of advanced safety features. Enjoy peace of mind with a rearview camera, Blind Spot Collision Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning, and a full suite of airbags, all designed to protect you and your passengers.

Whether you're navigating daily commutes, embarking on a family road trip, or exploring new destinations, the 2019 Kia Sorento LX offers the perfect combination of performance, style, and practicality. Discover the versatile comfort and advanced capabilities of the Sorento LX today.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 Kia Sorento