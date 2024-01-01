Menu
Check out this 2019 Kia Sorento EX 2.4. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine will keep you going. This Kia Sorento has the following options: Wheels: 17 Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Sportmatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: 235/65R17, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, and Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.

2019 Kia Sorento

125,931 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Kia Sorento

EX 2.4

2019 Kia Sorento

EX 2.4

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
125,931KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYPHDA33KG481981

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour N/A
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 125,931 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2019 Kia Sorento EX 2.4. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine will keep you going. This Kia Sorento has the following options: Wheels: 17" Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Sportmatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: 235/65R17, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, and Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

2019 Kia Sorento