$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Kia Sorento
EX 2.4
2019 Kia Sorento
EX 2.4
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour N/A
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 125,931 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2019 Kia Sorento EX 2.4. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine will keep you going. This Kia Sorento has the following options: Wheels: 17" Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Sportmatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: 235/65R17, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, and Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Call Dealer
403-256-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
403-256-4960