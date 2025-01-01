$19,990+ tax & licensing
2019 Kia Sorento
LX AWD
Location
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
403-248-0245
$19,990
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 141,225 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2019 Kia Sorento LX is a perfect mix of reliability, efficiency, and comfort, making it a great choice for families, commuters, or adventurers. With its fuel-efficient 2.4L engine and smooth AWD performance, you’re ready for any journey ahead.
2.4L 4-Cylinder Engine – Efficient yet powerful
All-Wheel Drive (AWD) – Confident handling in all road conditions
Remote Start – Warm up or cool down your vehicle before you even step inside
Spacious 7-Passenger Seating – Perfect for families or extra cargo space
141,225 km – Well-maintained and ready for the road
Modern Features – Touchscreen display, Bluetooth, rearview camera & more
This Sorento offers a smooth ride, excellent fuel efficiency, and Kia’s reputation for reliability. Whether you're commuting, road-tripping, or tackling winter roads, this SUV has you covered!
Vehicle Features
