The 2019 Kia Sorento LX is a perfect mix of reliability, efficiency, and comfort, making it a great choice for families, commuters, or adventurers. With its fuel-efficient 2.4L engine and smooth AWD performance, you're ready for any journey ahead.

2.4L 4-Cylinder Engine – Efficient yet powerful
All-Wheel Drive (AWD) – Confident handling in all road conditions
Remote Start – Warm up or cool down your vehicle before you even step inside
Spacious 7-Passenger Seating – Perfect for families or extra cargo space
141,225 km – Well-maintained and ready for the road
Modern Features – Touchscreen display, Bluetooth, rearview camera & more

This Sorento offers a smooth ride, excellent fuel efficiency, and Kia's reputation for reliability. Whether you're commuting, road-tripping, or tackling winter roads, this SUV has you covered!

Call or message us today to book a test drive!

Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!

Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 Kia Sorento