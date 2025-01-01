Menu
2019 KIA SORENTO EX WITH AWD AND 103789 KMS. WITH BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, HEATED SEATS FRONT, LEATHER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS, DRIVE MODES AND MUCH MORE!

2019 Kia Sorento

103,789 KM

$24,988

+ GST
2019 Kia Sorento

EX 2.4 BACKUP CAMERA HEATED LEATHER SEATS DRIVE MODE BLUETOOTH

12935765

2019 Kia Sorento

EX 2.4 BACKUP CAMERA HEATED LEATHER SEATS DRIVE MODE BLUETOOTH

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$24,988

+ GST

Used
103,789KM
VIN 5XYPHDA33KG498148

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 103,789 KM

2019 KIA SORENTO EX WITH AWD AND 103789 KMS. WITH BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, HEATED SEATS FRONT, LEATHER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS, DRIVE MODES AND MUCH MORE!.
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!

What We Offer:

*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage

Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm

Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.

Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!

AMVIC Licensed Dealer

After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4

All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.

Tires - Rear All-Season,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Rear Defrost,ABS,Power Door Locks,All Wheel Drive,Rear Spoiler,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Brake Assist,Power Steering,Intermittent Wipers,Tires - Front All-Season,Temporary Spare Tire,Heated Mirrors,P...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$24,988

+ GST>

Auto House

403-263-4446

2019 Kia Sorento