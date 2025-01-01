$24,988+ GST
Make it Yours
2019 Kia Sorento
EX 2.4 BACKUP CAMERA HEATED LEATHER SEATS DRIVE MODE BLUETOOTH
2019 Kia Sorento
EX 2.4 BACKUP CAMERA HEATED LEATHER SEATS DRIVE MODE BLUETOOTH
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$24,988
+ GST
Used
103,789KM
VIN 5XYPHDA33KG498148
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 103,789 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 KIA SORENTO EX WITH AWD AND 103789 KMS. WITH BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, HEATED SEATS FRONT, LEATHER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS, DRIVE MODES AND MUCH MORE!.
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!
What We Offer:
*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage
Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm
Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.
Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!
AMVIC Licensed Dealer
After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018
Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4
All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!
What We Offer:
*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage
Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm
Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.
Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!
AMVIC Licensed Dealer
After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018
Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4
All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Tires - Rear All-Season,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Rear Defrost,ABS,Power Door Locks,All Wheel Drive,Rear Spoiler,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Brake Assist,Power Steering,Intermittent Wipers,Tires - Front All-Season,Temporary Spare Tire,Heated Mirrors,P...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto House
2021 Ford Transit Cargo Van T-250 HIGH ROOF BACKUP CAMERA DRIVE MODES BLUETOOTH 59,998 KM $38,988 + GST
2019 Kia Sorento EX 2.4 BACKUP CAMERA HEATED LEATHER SEATS DRIVE MODE BLUETOOTH 103,789 KM $24,988 + GST
Email Auto House
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House
Auto House Barlow
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
Call Dealer
403-263-XXXX(click to show)
$24,988
+ GST>
Auto House
403-263-4446
2019 Kia Sorento