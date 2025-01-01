Menu
Account
Sign In
Need a vehicle that has style? Look at our Pre-Owned 2019 KIA SORENTO AWD V6 7 PASSENGER (Pictured in photo) Filled with top options including: All wheel drive system Heated Leather Seats, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Windows. Am/Fm stereo Cd player Power sunroof Rearview camera. /Air /Tilt /Cruise/ comes with 6 month power train warranty with options to extend. The vehicle has hail damage. Smooth ride at a great price thats ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians. Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, thats why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know. Bonnybrook Auto sales is helping thousands find quality used vehicles at prices they can afford. If you would like to book a test drive, have questions about a vehicle or need information on finance rates, give our friendly staff a call today! Bonnybrook auto sales is proudly one of the few car dealerships that have been serving Calgary for over Twenty years. /TRADE INS WELCOMED/ Amvic Licensed Business. Due to the recent increase for used vehicles. We are in need of pre-owned vehicles. We give top dollar for your trades. We also purchase all makes and models of vehicles.

2019 Kia Sorento

133,416 KM

Details Description Features

$19,900

+ GST
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Kia Sorento

AWD/BACK UP CAMERA/LEATHER/BLUETOOTH/ 7 PASSENGER

Watch This Vehicle
13147624

2019 Kia Sorento

AWD/BACK UP CAMERA/LEATHER/BLUETOOTH/ 7 PASSENGER

Location

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

403-261-5892

  1. 13147624
  2. 13147624
  3. 13147624
  4. 13147624
  5. 13147624
  6. 13147624
  7. 13147624
  8. 13147624
  9. 13147624
  10. 13147624
  11. 13147624
  12. 13147624
  13. 13147624
  14. 13147624
  15. 13147624
  16. 13147624
  17. 13147624
  18. 13147624
Contact Seller

$19,900

+ GST

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
133,416KM
VIN 5XYPHDA56KG513663

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BB3663
  • Mileage 133,416 KM

Vehicle Description

Need a vehicle that has style? Look at our Pre-Owned 2019 KIA SORENTO AWD V6 7 PASSENGER (Pictured in photo) Filled with top options including: All wheel drive system Heated Leather Seats, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Windows. Am/Fm stereo Cd player Power sunroof Rearview camera. /Air /Tilt /Cruise/ comes with 6 month power train warranty with options to extend. The vehicle has hail damage. Smooth ride at a great price that's ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians. Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, that's why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know. Bonnybrook Auto sales is helping thousands find quality used vehicles at prices they can afford. If you would like to book a test drive, have questions about a vehicle or need information on finance rates, give our friendly staff a call today! Bonnybrook auto sales is proudly one of the few car dealerships that have been serving Calgary for over Twenty years. /TRADE INS WELCOMED/ Amvic Licensed Business. Due to the recent increase for used vehicles. We are in need of pre-owned vehicles. We give top dollar for your trades. We also purchase all makes and models of vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG

Comfort

Climate Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bonnybrook Auto Sales

Used 2016 Nissan Pathfinder 4WD 4dr SL/LEATHER/NAVIGATION/REMOTE STARTER for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Nissan Pathfinder 4WD 4dr SL/LEATHER/NAVIGATION/REMOTE STARTER 156,413 KM $16,900 + GST
Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT GLS Manual/Car play/Sunroof/Backup cam/Heated Seat for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Hyundai Elantra GT GLS Manual/Car play/Sunroof/Backup cam/Heated Seat 162,503 KM $11,900 + GST
Used 2017 Ford F-150 4WD SuperCrew XLT/Bluetooth/4 Wheel Drive for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Ford F-150 4WD SuperCrew XLT/Bluetooth/4 Wheel Drive 232,571 KM $16,900 + GST

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Bonnybrook Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bonnybrook Auto Sales

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

Call Dealer

403-261-XXXX

(click to show)

403-261-5892

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,900

+ GST>

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

403-261-5892

2019 Kia Sorento