2019 Kia Sorento

+ taxes & licensing
403-247-2411
5100 Shaganappi Trail NW, Calgary, AB T3A 2L7
403-247-2411
+ taxes & licensing
Northland Kia offers a huge selection of new Kia models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Northland Kia is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. This versatile SUV is perfect for families or contractors with its oversized cargo area, exceptional horsepower and option upgrades. Savor the satisfaction of safety in any condition with this AWD Kia Sorento. Superior acceleration, unmatched traction and stability as well as a luxurious interior round out the impressive features of this AWD Kia Sorento. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Kia Sorento LX V6 Premium. It is incomparable for the price and quality. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
5100 Shaganappi Trail NW, Calgary, AB T3A 2L7