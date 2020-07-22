Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Kia Sorento

117,991 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Northland Kia

403-247-2411

Contact Seller
2019 Kia Sorento

2019 Kia Sorento

LX V6 Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Kia Sorento

LX V6 Premium

Location

Northland Kia

5100 Shaganappi Trail NW, Calgary, AB T3A 2L7

403-247-2411

  1. 5696237
  2. 5696237
  3. 5696237
  4. 5696237
  5. 5696237
  6. 5696237
  7. 5696237
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

117,991KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5696237
  • Stock #: 0SR3620A
  • VIN: 5XYPGDA52KG517373

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Graphite Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 117,991 KM

Vehicle Description

Northland Kia offers a huge selection of new Kia models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Northland Kia is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. This versatile SUV is perfect for families or contractors with its oversized cargo area, exceptional horsepower and option upgrades. Savor the satisfaction of safety in any condition with this AWD Kia Sorento. Superior acceleration, unmatched traction and stability as well as a luxurious interior round out the impressive features of this AWD Kia Sorento. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Kia Sorento LX V6 Premium. It is incomparable for the price and quality. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Immobilizer
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Air filtration
Trailer Wiring Harness
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
PERIMETER ALARM
SPLASH GUARDS
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Cloth Seat Trim
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Carpet Floor Trim
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Black grille w/chrome surround
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Wheels: 17 Alloy
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Analog Display
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Roof Rack Rails Only
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
71 L Fuel Tank
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Battery w/Run Down Protection
8-Way Driver Seat
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
3.510 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.3L DOHC GDI V6
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sportmatic Sequential Shift Control
Tires: 235/65R17
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat w/2-way driver lumbar and height-adjustable driver seat
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Premium Cloth 3rd Row Seat Front Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
GVWR: 2550 kgs (5622 lbs)
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Voice Activation Radio Data System and Internal Memory

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Northland Kia

2018 Jeep Cherokee T...
 47,051 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Buick Regal Pre...
 78,427 KM
$22,998 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Malib...
 95,585 KM
$14,888 + tax & lic

Email Northland Kia

Northland Kia

Northland Kia

5100 Shaganappi Trail NW, Calgary, AB T3A 2L7

Call Dealer

403-247-XXXX

(click to show)

403-247-2411

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory