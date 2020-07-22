2019 Kia Sorento

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trip Computer Integrated roof antenna Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Exterior Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness CHROME DOOR HANDLES PERIMETER ALARM SPLASH GUARDS Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Cloth Seat Trim Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Carpet Floor Trim Electronic Transfer Case Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Black grille w/chrome surround Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Wheels: 17 Alloy Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Wheels w/Silver Accents Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls Analog Display Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC) Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel Roof Rack Rails Only Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park 71 L Fuel Tank Full Carpet Floor Covering Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Battery w/Run Down Protection 8-Way Driver Seat Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control 3.510 Axle Ratio Engine: 3.3L DOHC GDI V6 Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sportmatic Sequential Shift Control Tires: 235/65R17 HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat w/2-way driver lumbar and height-adjustable driver seat Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Premium Cloth 3rd Row Seat Front Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather Gear Shifter Material GVWR: 2550 kgs (5622 lbs) Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Voice Activation Radio Data System and Internal Memory

