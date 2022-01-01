Menu
2019 Kia Soul

103,500 KM

$15,490

2019 Kia Soul

2019 Kia Soul

LX w/ AUTOMATIC / BACK-UP CAMERA

2019 Kia Soul

LX w/ AUTOMATIC / BACK-UP CAMERA

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

103,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8103892
  • Stock #: 19711
  • VIN: KNDJN2A29K7649825

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Mileage 103,500 KM

Vehicle Description

This ACCIDENT FREE Kia Soul LX comes loaded with a fuel efficient 1.6L motor, automatic transmission, automatic headlights, back-up camera, cruise control, air conditioning, 60/40 split folding rear seats, Bluetooth connectivity, premium sound system, many safety features including antilock disc brakes / traction & stability control / side curtain airbags and much more!!

Traction Control, Front Wheel Drive, Bluetooth Connection, Front Side Air Bag, Power Steering, Bucket Seats, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Heated Mirrors, Power Door Locks, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Tire...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

