2019 Kia Soul

+ taxes & licensing
403 243-8344
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
+ taxes & licensing
This ACCIDENT FREE Kia Soul LX comes loaded with a fuel efficient 1.6L motor, automatic transmission, automatic headlights, back-up camera, cruise control, air conditioning, 60/40 split folding rear seats, Bluetooth connectivity, premium sound system, many safety features including antilock disc brakes / traction & stability control / side curtain airbags and much more!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4